Bette Midler and Issa Rae Join Cast of Virtual Comedy Specific ‘Coastal Elites’

The HBO venture, which teams up director Jay Roach and author Paul Rudnick, will target on how the characters’ lives in New York and Los Angeles have been altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bette Midler and Issa Rae are set to star in a new virtual comedy specific set for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The star-studded cast, also which include Dan Levy and Sarah Paulson, will staff with director Jay Roach and author Paul Rudnick for the HBO venture, titled “Coastal Elites“. The occasion will center on characters from New York and Los Angeles and target on how their lives have been altered by the pandemic.

“Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO,” explained HBO Programming president Casey Bloys. “We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times.”

The venture, which will premiere in September, joins other coronavirus-themed scripted demonstrates that are currently being created for the duration of the lockdown, which include the filmed-from-residence mystery “The Agoraphobics Detective Society”, starring Brian Cox.