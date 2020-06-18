Best Cast Younger Versions Of Characters

Did they literally go back in time and use the same actors??

Sometimes younger versions of characters are VERY poorly cast (looking at you, Howard Stark).


But sometimes casting is done so well that two different actors playing the same character at different ages actually seem like the same person. Here are some of the best!

1.

Sabrina in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (played by Mckenna Grace as a kid and Kiernan Shipka as a teenager)


Netflix

Believe it or not, this is not the same person.


2.

Margot in Paper Towns (played by Hannah Alligood as a kid and Cara Delevingne as an adult)


3.

Cece in New Girl (played by Jaidan Jiron as a kid and Hannah Simone as an adult)


Fox

It’s not just the hair. I swear this is the same person.


4.

Emma in Once Upon a Time (played by Abby Ross as a teenager and Jennifer Morrison as an adult)


ABC

Fun fact: McKenna Ross (who played young Sabrina above and a number of other young versions of characters on this list) played the kid version of Emma.


5.

Snow in Once Upon a Time (played by Bailee Madison as a kid and Ginnifer Goodwin as an adult)


ABC

Their faces are SO SIMILAR!!


6.

Caroline in The Vampire Diaries (played by Mckenna Grace as a kid and Candice Accola as a teenager)


The CW

Yep, another Mckenna character.


7.

Maddy in Euphoria (played by Keilani Arellanes as a kid and Alexa Demie as an adult)


HBO

Euphoria did an amazing job with casting.


8.

Cassie in Euphoria (played by Kyra Adler as a kid and Sydney Sweeney as a teenager)


HBO

I actually think this one’s even better than the Maddy one.


9.

Jenna in 13 Going on 30 (played by Christa B. Allen as a kid and Jennifer Garner as an adult)


Sony Pictures Releasing

Allen also plays a younger version of Garner in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.


10.

Lucy in 13 Going on 30 (played by Alexandra Kyle as a kid and Judy Greer as an adult)


Sony Pictures Releasing

People always talk about how good Christa B. Allen’s casting is, but I think Alexandra Kyle’s casting as a younger Lucy is just as good.


11.

Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy (played by Ariana Greenblatt as a kid and Zoe Saldana as an adult)


Marvel

Okay, but can we talk about how cute young Gamora is??


12.

Jean Gray in Dark Phoenix (played by Summer Fontana as a kid and Sophie Turner as a teenager)


20th Century Fox

Fontana also played a young Hope in The Originals.


13.

Elena in Little Fires Everywhere (played by AnnaSophia Robb as a young adult and Reese Witherspoon as an older adult)


Hulu

While I thought Robb was a little young for to play adult Elena (she was perfect for college Elena!) the resemblance is really uncanny.


14.

Joe in You (played by Gianni Ciardiello as a kid and Penn Badgley as an adult)


Netflix

The hair is *chef’s kiss* just right.


15.

Theo in Haunting of Hill House (played by Mckenna Grace as a kid and Kate Siegel as an adult)


Netflix

Yep, Mckenna’s on the list again. This is her last mention, but she also played young Tonya in I, Tonya and young Carol in Captain Marvel. So basically every child version of an actor.


16.

Nell in Haunting of Hill House (played by Violet McGraw as a kid and Victoria Pedretti as an adult)


Netflix

This whole cast was so great.


17.

Shirley in Haunting of Hill House (played by Lulu Wilson as a kid and Elizabeth Reaser as an adult)


Netflix

I think this is the best one, though.


18.

Diana in Wonder Woman (played by Lilly Aspell as a kid and Gal Gadot as an adult)


Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s all in the eyebrows (see #2).


19.

Loki in Thor (played by Ted Allpress as a kid and Tom Hiddleston as an adult)


Marvel

People always forget about the young Loki and Thor scene, and they shouldn’t.


20.

Thor in Thor (played by Dakota Goyo as a kid and Chris Hemsworth as an adult)


Marvel

Why did we never get to see the scene where young Loki turned into a snake to trick Thor??


21.

Jordan in Little (played by Marsai Martin as a kid and Regina Hall as an adult)


Universal Pictures

Much better than Matthew Perry and Zac Efron from the similarly plotted 17 Again.


22.

John in Ted (played by Bretton Manley as a kid and Mark Wahlberg as an adult)


Universal Pictures

Their noses are the same!


23.

Latika in Slumdog Millionaire (played by Tanvi Lonkar as a teenager and Freida Pinto as an adult)


Pathé Distribution

The kid version of Latika was good too, but the teenage Latika was so spot on!


24.

Camille from Sharp Objects (played by Sophia Lillis as a kid and Amy Adams as an adult)


HBO

Lillis also played the younger version of Beverly in It Chapter One.


25.

And finally, Stanley in It (played by Wyatt Oleff as a kid and Andy Bean as an adult)


Warner Bros. Pictures

All the adults in It Chapter Two were great, but I think Stanley looked the most like his kid version from Chapter One.


