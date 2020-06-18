Best Cast Younger Versions Of Characters

Did they literally go back in time and use the same actors??
Sometimes younger versions of characters are VERY poorly cast (looking at you, Howard Stark).
But sometimes casting is done so well that two different actors playing the same character at different ages actually seem like the same person. Here are some of the best!
1.
Sabrina in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (played by Mckenna Grace as a kid and Kiernan Shipka as a teenager)
2.
Margot in Paper Towns (played by Hannah Alligood as a kid and Cara Delevingne as an adult)
3.
Cece in New Girl (played by Jaidan Jiron as a kid and Hannah Simone as an adult)
4.
Emma in Once Upon a Time (played by Abby Ross as a teenager and Jennifer Morrison as an adult)
5.
Snow in Once Upon a Time (played by Bailee Madison as a kid and Ginnifer Goodwin as an adult)
6.
Caroline in The Vampire Diaries (played by Mckenna Grace as a kid and Candice Accola as a teenager)
7.
Maddy in Euphoria (played by Keilani Arellanes as a kid and Alexa Demie as an adult)
8.
Cassie in Euphoria (played by Kyra Adler as a kid and Sydney Sweeney as a teenager)
9.
Jenna in 13 Going on 30 (played by Christa B. Allen as a kid and Jennifer Garner as an adult)
10.
Lucy in 13 Going on 30 (played by Alexandra Kyle as a kid and Judy Greer as an adult)
11.
Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy (played by Ariana Greenblatt as a kid and Zoe Saldana as an adult)
12.
Jean Gray in Dark Phoenix (played by Summer Fontana as a kid and Sophie Turner as a teenager)
13.
Elena in Little Fires Everywhere (played by AnnaSophia Robb as a young adult and Reese Witherspoon as an older adult)
14.
Joe in You (played by Gianni Ciardiello as a kid and Penn Badgley as an adult)
15.
Theo in Haunting of Hill House (played by Mckenna Grace as a kid and Kate Siegel as an adult)
16.
Nell in Haunting of Hill House (played by Violet McGraw as a kid and Victoria Pedretti as an adult)
17.
Shirley in Haunting of Hill House (played by Lulu Wilson as a kid and Elizabeth Reaser as an adult)
18.
Diana in Wonder Woman (played by Lilly Aspell as a kid and Gal Gadot as an adult)
19.
Loki in Thor (played by Ted Allpress as a kid and Tom Hiddleston as an adult)
20.
Thor in Thor (played by Dakota Goyo as a kid and Chris Hemsworth as an adult)
21.
Jordan in Little (played by Marsai Martin as a kid and Regina Hall as an adult)
22.
John in Ted (played by Bretton Manley as a kid and Mark Wahlberg as an adult)
23.
Latika in Slumdog Millionaire (played by Tanvi Lonkar as a teenager and Freida Pinto as an adult)
24.
Camille from Sharp Objects (played by Sophia Lillis as a kid and Amy Adams as an adult)
25.
And finally, Stanley in It (played by Wyatt Oleff as a kid and Andy Bean as an adult)
