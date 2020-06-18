Backpacker rapist Alimadad Mokhtari’s jail sentence extended in Victoria

A former UN forces commander who “cruelly” raped a backpacker he lured to Victoria with a pretend job will spend extra time behind bars.

Alimadad Mokhtari was discovered responsible of 4 counts of rape and one every of sexual assault and false imprisonment.

He was jailed for 11 years in 2019.

But prosecutors argued the sentence was manifestly insufficient and Court of Appeal justices agreed.

“The individual sentences on the rape charges were well below what was required, given the gravity of the offending and the profound, long-term harm caused to the victim,” Justices Chris Maxwell, David Beach and Mark Weinberg wrote in their resolution.

He was re-sentenced to 13 years and can be eligible for parole after 10 years.

The father-of-six satisfied his sufferer to fly from Queensland to Melbourne following a pretend job advert he placed on Gumtree in 2016.

He took the younger girl to a Keysborough motel in Melbourne’s south-east and tried to ply her with alcohol, however she rejected his sexual advances.

As she tried to depart Mokhtari grabbed the girl earlier than he repeatedly raped her over six hours, threatening to beat her if she screamed.

The sufferer was in a position to escape after a violent wrestle in which she gouged Mokhtari’s eyes whereas he tried to choke her.

“The offender cruelly exploited an innocent and vulnerable victim and, against her protests, raped her repeatedly,” Justices Chris Maxwell, David Beach and Mark Weinberg discovered.

“The offending involved a significant level of planning and deception,” they mentioned of the assault.