Attempted Robbery Leaves 22-12 months-Previous In Significant Problem – Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. ( DETROIT) – A 22-yr-previous guy is listed in significant situation immediately after an attempted robbery.

It took place June 16 at 11:30 p.m., in the region of seven Mile Street and Schaefer.

Police say the suspect approached the 22-yr-previous guy and attempted to rob him.

As the 22-yr-previous started to run away, the suspect fired shots, striking him in the physique.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5’10”, minimal haircut, final witnessed sporting a red/black Nike jacket, black jogging pants and black Timberlands.

Any individual with details is asked to speak to the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at one-800-Talk-Up.

© 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials may possibly not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Linked