Atlanta cop charged with assault in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks calls his death ‘tragic’

The white Atlanta police officer who was charged with assault for the duration of the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking whole lot on Friday evening stated the 27-yr-previous black guy was ‘friendly and respectful’ and his death was ‘tragic.’

Officer Devin Brosnan on Thursday denied allegations by Atlanta prosecutors who say that Officer Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks following he shot him in the back.

Brosnan’s attorney also blasted Fulton County prosecutors for charging him with aggravated assault for standing on Brooks’ shoulders for two minutes as he lay dying on the pavement.

Brosnan issued the denial on the similar day that he and Rolfe surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia.

Rolfe was booked on felony murder and assorted other costs on Thursday afternoon at the Fulton County Jail, the place he stays held with no bond.

Lawyer Don Samuel (left) and his consumer, Atlanta Police Officer Devin Brosnan (suitable), denied allegations by Fulton County prosecutors that Rayshard Brooks was kicked or assaulted on Friday evening

Fired officer Garrett Rolfe (left in mugshot) was booked on felony murder and assorted other costs on Thursday afternoon. Devin Brosnan, who was current but did not fire shots, is observed in a mugshot on Thursday

Brooks, 27, was fatally shot on Friday following he resisted arrest and stole a Taser from an Atlanta police officer

Rolfe, who shot Brooks in the back with his gun as Brooks fired a stolen police Taser at him, faces 10 other costs in addition to felony murder, which in Georgia applies when somebody is killed as the end result of a separate felony, this kind of as arson.

Brosnan, who was current at the scene but did not fire, was freed on a $50,00 private recognizance bond following currently being charged with aggravated assault charge.

Fulton County District Lawyer Paul Howard had advised a information conference on Wednesday that Brosnan had turned ‘state witness’, agreeing to enable prosecute Garrett Rolfe, the other officer charged in the killing of Brooks on June 12.

Brosnan, who did not discharge his weapon, faces a handful of lesser costs, which include aggravated assault and violation of his oath. He created no comment as he was launched on a signature bond on Thursday afternoon.

For the duration of an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, Brosnan expressed sadness for how the occasions unfolded that evening.

Brosnan stated: ‘I assume this is a tragic occasion, and it is a complete tragedy that a guy had to drop his existence that night’.

Explaining what took place ahead of Brooks was shot, Brosnan stated: ‘My original experience with him, I considered he was pleasant.

‘He was respectful, I was respectful to him. He just appeared like somebody who probably necessary my enable. And I was just there to see what I could do for him, at first. He was protected.’

Brosnan’s attorney Samuel, stated that when his consumer had advised Howard’s workplace ‘everything that happened’ for the duration of a lengthy interview and would cooperate with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s probe he had not agreed to be ‘state’s witness’.

Brosnan walks out following his release from the Fulton County Jail on Thursday in Atlanta. Authorities have charged Brosnan with 4 counts, which include aggravated assault in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

Brosnan is surrounded by media following his release from the Fulton County Jail on Thursday

Fulton County District Lawyer Paul Howard had advised a information conference on Wednesday that Brosnan had turned ‘state witness’, which Brosnan’s lawyer says is false

Samuel advised MSNBC: ‘There seems to have been some misunderstanding on the prosecutor’s workplace. We have been cooperative with the District Attorney’s workplace. we invested 3 hrs with them two days in the past answering all of their queries.’

‘But he is not a state’s witness or a defense witness, he is witness. He is going to solution anyone’s queries accurately.

‘Right now, the DA has charged him with a crime, so he is a defendant there. And he is not going to solution the DA’s queries when they deliver these false costs.’

In an emailed statement, Samuel described the determination to charge his consumer ‘irrational’ and politically-motivated.

He stated Brosnan’s perform on the evening of the shooting was ‘exemplary’ and a ‘textbook example’ of how an officer really should strategy a condition involving somebody inebriated, as Brooks was that evening.

When Brosnan did not fire his gun, Howard charged him with aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks’ entire body following he was shot and for violating his oath of workplace by not rendering health-related support right away following he went down.

Samuel rejected the allegations towards his consumer, saying that Brosnan pressed his feet on prime of Brooks’ arm for ‘seconds’ to make absolutely sure that he was not a risk to attain for his weapon.

Pictured: A mixture of pictures displays Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, and Officer Devin Brosnan. Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back following the fleeing guy fired a Taser at him, was charged with felony murder and 10 other costs. Brosnan, who prosecutors say stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for existence following a confrontation, was charged with aggravated assault

‘If you look at the video, as Officer Brosnan approaches and Officer Rolfe is already there, he doesn’t even know that Mr. Brooks has been shot at very first,’ Samuel stated.

‘He doesn’t even know that at very first. And he goes up there and he’s striving to figure out “Is this scene secure? Is it safe?”’

Samuel stated: ‘[Brosnan] puts his foot on his hand or on his arm to make absolutely sure he couldn’t get a weapon simply because he did not know what the condition was.

‘So, literally for a matter of seconds, seconds, he puts his foot on his arm to make sure he can’t grab a weapon.’

The attorney lambasted the DA for charging Brosnan with aggravated assault..

‘He was not standing on his shoulders,’ Samuel stated of his consumer.

‘This description by the DA is fully belied by the video if you appear at it.

Pictured: Police entire body cam footage from the arrest of Rayshard Brooks on June 12, 2020. Brooks was currently being arrested on suspicion of driving beneath the influence

‘It’s all on video, and the district lawyer just kinda exaggerates this and helps make it appear like some horrible occasion the place he’s standing on his shoulders.

‘It’s preposterous and it is not accurate. And all you gotta do is appear at the video and it’ll present it.’

Rolfe was fired from the force and faces a felony murder charge.

Rolfe’s lawyer has stated that Brooks ‘was not operating away’ when he died.

Lance LoRusso also disputed a amount of other claims created by Howard when the costs of felony murder for the shooting of Brooks had been announced.

‘Mr. Brooks was not operating away,’ he stated, when speaking to Fox Information host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday on her present, The Ingraham Angle.

‘Mr. Brooks turned and supplied severe violence towards a uniformed law enforcement officer. If he was ready to deploy the Taser, it would incapacitate Officer [Garrett] Rolfe by means of his entire body armor, and at that level, if he made a decision to disarm an additional officer, he would be in possession of a firearm.’

LoRusso also contended DA Howard’s declare that the officers did not supply health-related help to Brooks for two minutes and 12 seconds following he was shot, and the declare that Rolfe kicked Brooks as he lay dying on the floor.

‘My consumer by no means kicked Mr. Brooks,’ the attorney stated.

‘If there was a video of my consumer kicking Mr. Brooks, you would have observed it.

‘He [the DA] displays a even now [where] 1 leg is planted and the other one’s bent. He could be leaning down to test to give him very first support, it could have been when he was striving to assess no matter whether he necessary handcuffs.

‘This officer gave him CPR, monitored his pulse prior to that, talked to him to test to maintain him breathing and named for EMS and coordinated other efforts on the scene.’

In his MSNBC interview, Brosnan also insisted that he did not see Rolfe kick Brooks following he had been shot.

His attorney extra: ‘If you appear at the video and what took place following the scuffle. Officer Brosnan received a concussion he was thrown to the ground and shot by his very own taser.

‘He commences operating up and hears the shots, and is disoriented not only by the concussion but the crowds who have previously commenced yelling. He does not even know who shot the gun, and truly hides behind a vehicle when he hears the gunshots.

‘So he did not see Officer Rolfe’s very first experience with Brooks, so he cannot supply any facts on that at all, 1 way or the other.’

LoRusso also went on to contest the lawyer general’s declare that he has by no means observed an additional officer testify towards a colleague, to which LoRusso stated that that Rolfe had ‘testified towards an Atlanta Police officer in the grand jury when that officer had completed anything incorrect.

‘So, this is an officer who’s acknowledged to the law enforcement local community, he is acknowledged to the DA’s workplace, and he was truly cleared of an additional use of force [incident] and he testified on behalf of the DA to prosecute a terrible officer,’ he advised Ingraham.