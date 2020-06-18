Arrest Warrants Issued For Cops Facing Charges Over Death Of Rayshard Brooks

Bradley Lamb
Arrest warrants have lastly been issued for the officers concerned within the taking pictures demise of Rayshard Brooks.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who fired at Brooks together with his gun, faces felony homicide and ten different fees. Rolfe gunned Brooks down at a Wendy’s drive-through final week. 

According to studies, Rolfe fired his gun a number of occasions, finally yelling, “I got him.” 

“That officer … actually kicked Mr. Brooks while he laid on the ground, while he was there fighting for his life,” stated Paul Howard, the district lawyer for Fulton County per CNN.

