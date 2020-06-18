Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far

We really like these goods, and we hope you do as well. E! has affiliate relationships, so we could get a tiny share of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you did not hear, the purchasing Super Bowl identified as Amazon Prime Day has reportedly been postponed to September this year. But Amazon is producing up for it with an additional retail occasion to tide us more than: The Big Style Sale.

As our readers know, we love to learn amazing Amazon style locate. From workout leggings with pockets to swing tank tops in 25 colors and prints to the ultimate T-shirt dress, we really like sharing our affordable style sightings with fellow frugal fashionistas!

Here’s every thing we know about the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale so far:

When is the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale?

Amazon’s The Big Style Sale starts June 22, CNBC reports, and could run between 7 and 10 days.