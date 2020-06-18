Almost 700 workers at a German slaughterhouse test positive for COVID-19

At least 657 workers at a German slaughterhouse have examined positive for the novel coronavirus because the starting of this week.

Health authorities within the native municipality of Guetersloh promptly positioned about 7,000 folks below quarantine, together with all those that had labored at the location.

Production within the slaughterhouse within the Westphalia area was briefly suspended, whereas the district of Guetersloh additionally closed colleges and day care centres.

A truck leaves the Toennies meatpacking plant in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, Germany, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP/AAP)

District councillor Sven-Georg Adenauer estimated the plant, which belongs to the Toennies Group, a main title in Germany’s meat business, can be closed for 10-14 days.

Adenauer mentioned these affected would all be examined for an infection. Testing can be carried out in phases, however no common lockdown for the municipality can be enforced, even though the essential threshold of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants had been crossed.

Toennies spokesperson Andre Vielstaedte addressed the general public on behalf of the homeowners: “We would like to apologise to the people of the district on behalf of the Toennies family.

“We will do all the pieces we are able to to get the virus out of the plant in order that we are able to get again to work.”

There have been a handful of coronavirus outbreaks in meat-processing plants and slaughterhouses across Germany.

People wear face masks as they leave a train at the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (AP/AAP)

Concerns have been raised about the working and living conditions of meat industry workers, many of whom are temporary labourers from Eastern Europe.

After a coronavirus hotspot was identified in a meat-processing plant in Coesfeld in North Rhine Westphalia in May, the government ordered companies involved in the meat industry to conduct regular coronavirus tests on their workers. The Coesfeld plant was temporarily closed.

North Rhine Westphalia Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann announced on Wednesday that, once again, all slaughterhouse staff and contract workers statewide would be tested for the virus, to ascertain whether the outbreak is an exception or not.

Clemens Toennies, managing partner in the company, discounted general suspicion regarding the industry weeks ago after a virus outbreak at competitor Westfleisch. His company initially reported only isolated individual infections.

Gereon Schulze Althoff, head of the pandemic team at Toennies, noted that cold conditions in factories and the long journeys home of employees to Eastern Europe during the recent religious holidays of Pentecost and Corpus Christi might have been possible factors behind the new outbreak of the coronavirus.

Germany has had a high infection rate, but a low mortality rate from the coronavirus. (Getty)

When asked what the coronavirus outbreak at the Toennies plant says about the easing of lockdown measures so far in North Rhine Westphalia state, Premier Armin Laschet said: “That says nothing at all as a result of Romanians and Bulgarians have entered the nation and the virus has come from there.

“This has nothing to do with the relaxation, but with the housing of people in the accommodation and the working conditions in companies.”

Apart from the native outbreaks, infections in Germany proceed to develop at a low degree, with 156 out of 412 counties reporting no new infections to the federal government’s infectious ailments physique, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), prior to now seven days.

Since the start of the coronavirus disaster, greater than 187,000 folks in Germany have been proven to be contaminated with the coronavirus, the RKI reported on Wednesday.

According to the RKI, greater than 8,800 folks contaminated with the virus have died in Germany and round 174,000 folks have survived.