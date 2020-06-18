All The Best TV Shows Released So Far This Year

Some of these shows are so good that people have watched them more than once!
1.
Carnival Row
2.
Hi, Bye Mama!
3.
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
4.
Upload
5.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
6.
I Am Not Okay with This
7.
The Great
8.
Queer Eye: Season 5
9.
Staged
10.
Sweet Magnolias
11.
Never Have I Ever
12.
Outer Banks
13.
Hospital Playlist
14.
Love 101
15.
Little Fires Everywhere
16.
Normal People
17.
Into the Night
18.
Sex Education: Season 2
19.
Ozark: Season 3
20.
Dead To Me: Season 2
21.
Shrill: Season 2
For more content like this, follow the Community.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.