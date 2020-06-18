Home Entertainment All The Best TV Shows Released So Far This Year

All The Best TV Shows Released So Far This Year

Bradley Lamb
Some of these shows are so good that people have watched them more than once!

1.

Carnival Row


Amazon

“It was absolutely incredible. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants the perfect mix of X-Men, Robert Downey’s Sherlock Holmes, and Game of Thrones.

—themasterofdisaster

Watch now on Amazon Prime.

2.

Hi, Bye Mama!


Netflix

“It is such a wonderful, beautiful show. It’s full of lovable characters, and the story shows the importance of family and the power of love between people. It made me truly understand how precious and valuable my friends and family are. It’s amazing!”

—leielanie

Watch now on Netflix.

3.

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6


Pop

“Discovering it this year changed my life. It’s my comfort show. I went from hating almost every character to falling so deeply in love with them. I miss them so much.”

—mythrip

“One of the funniest yet most touching shows I have ever watched. The emotions were so authentic. The biggest blessing of the pandemic for me was being given the time to watch this gem!”

—olliesteigs

Watch it on Netflix in October.

4.

Upload


Amazon

“It was so good and original! It sucks that Season 2 won’t be out for awhile, but I’ve already watched the first season twice!”

—kaseym4e463bc93

“It’s funny but also suspenseful with a kind of depressing look on what the future could be like at the hands of capitalism.”

—l47925083b

“It’s a relatively unique story of uploading your living conscience into a digital afterlife. The story by itself is compelling and not to spoil anything, it takes a very interesting turn. It’s funny, has some drama, is introspective, and is a really good binge. It’s not terribly long and it kept me hooked from the first episode all the way through the end. I really hope there’s a Season 2. So many things to cover! Bonus: It’s created by Greg Daniels, the mind behind The Office.”

—angelav45d8cf1a3

Watch now on Amazon Prime.

5.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist


NBC

“The writing, the cast, THE EMOTIONS AND HONESTY! I laughed, I cried, I got in my feelings, and I fell back in love with Skylar Astin. I hugged my dad, I WORSHIPPED ALEX NEWELL and Lauren Graham, and then cried again. I’ve rewatched the finale three times.”

—kayleighp482a60bbd

Watch now on Hulu.

6.

I Am Not Okay with This


Netflix

“So good and so underrated. My wife and I watched the whole thing in one day. We couldn’t stop! Sophia Lillis is outstanding and perfect as Sydney. Wyatt Oleff plays Stanley Barber, who is the perfect balance and comic relief. Easily one of my favorite characters ever. Eight episodes at 20 minutes each went by way too fast. It’s funny, enticing, exciting, relatable, and heartbreaking. Do yourself a favor and watch it TODAY!”

—badwolfkw

“The acting was superb. The storyline of a teenager on the cusp of discovering her sexuality and so much more was just beautifully written and acted. Please watch it!”

—sobia88

Watch now on Netflix.

7.

The Great


Hulu

“I thought it was going to be strictly historical, but it was part comedy. The characters were so lovable and funny!”

—jessical4fde3b024

“This show is historical, raunchy, and comical. Nicholas Hoult absolutely needs to win an award for his acting as Peter. I started out hating him and waiting for him to be killed, but then ended up not wanting him to die. I weirdly found myself rooting for him. Elle Fanning is also wonderful as Catherine the Great and plays a great feminist role.”

—lizbellie

Watch now on Hulu.

8.

Queer Eye: Season 5


Netflix

“The newest season made me cry all over again.”

—rose2105

Watch now on Netflix.

9.

Staged


BBC

“Absolute genius viewing. David Tennant and Micheal Sheen really work well together/apart!”

—heleno5

Watch now on BBC.

10.

Sweet Magnolias


Netflix

“It was the perfect Southern sweet tea of shows. I got so mad at the end of the finale when the next episode did not appear in my right hand corner of Netflix! Lots of eye candy and sweet storytelling. Like a Nora Roberts book come to life.”

—kayleighp482a60bbd

“They did such a good job at developing the town of Serenity and the characters in it. I found it similar to Gilmore Girls or Hart of Dixie. I loved the three friends and their margarita nights. I did not expect the cliffhanger ending at all! They better be renewed for a second season because there are so many questions left to answer.”

—lizbellie

Watch now on Netflix.

11.

Never Have I Ever


Netflix

“SO QUIKY AND CUTE.”

—zandisilek24

“The brown girl representation meant so much to me. And I could totally relate to everything she went through! So good.”

—sobia88

Watch now on Netflix.

12.

Outer Banks


Netflix

“It was the best combination of mystery, nice character development, and awesome photography!”

—sunshine935

Watch now on Netflix.

13.

Hospital Playlist


Netflix

슬기로운 의사생활 or Hospital Playlist on Netflix! It’s a K-drama about a group of five doctors who met in college working at the same hospital but in five different departments. I’ve never watched a show that can make me bawl my eyes out one minute and have me laughing the next. The fairly ordinary lives of these doctors are brought to life by the incredible actors. Watching the doctors care for their patients as their own family will warm your heart, and the candid moments of friendship will have you laughing your butt off. Anxiously waiting for Season 2 coming next year!”

—kimjumee3

Watch now on Netflix.

14.

Love 101


Netflix

“It’s so heartwarming and entertaining and honestly the best thing I’ve seen in a while!”

—fabarreraguer

Watch now on Netflix.

15.

Little Fires Everywhere


Hulu

“It had me hooked! Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon are both great in this, and how the show unmasks their characters is brilliant.”

—rhonniemac

Watch now on Hulu.

16.

Normal People


Hulu

“It was so moody and sexy and Irish. I loved it so much and offered to pay $10 for Hulu so my friend could watch it too!”

—jacquiekohl

Normal People was hands down the best. It was a show that stayed with me for days. It was so beautiful and felt so heartbreakingly real. And the portrayal of consent during the initial sex scene between the two main characters honestly made me cry.”

—n4b6e85b8f

Watch now on Hulu.

17.

Into the Night


Netflix

“It was REALLY good and almost nobody I know has watched it except maybe 2–3 people! Super underrated.”

—toneyo03

Watch now on Netflix.

18.

Sex Education: Season 2


Netflix

“The brilliant Sex Education is a classic, and Season 2 was great!”

—kmichaels13783

Watch now on Netflix.

19.

Ozark: Season 3


Netflix

“One of the best seasons of television that I have seen in recent years. After a daunting Season 1 and an incomplete Season 2, Season 3 more than makes up for it. The cast of this show is beyond talented and do an amazing job bringing the writing to life. This show deserves all the Emmy noms!”

—kimbeezy08

Watch now on Netflix.

20.

Dead To Me: Season 2


Netflix

“The second season was absolutely flawless! It made me laugh and cry several times! Just amazing!”

—amanda_mg

Watch now on Netflix.

21.

Shrill: Season 2


Hulu

“Season 2 came out this year. Watch it!”

—rohanna76

Watch now on Hulu.

