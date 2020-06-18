After Lawsuits, Minnesota Secretary Of State Waives Absentee Ballot Witness Signature Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota will waive its witness necessities for absentee ballots for the statewide major election in August below the settlement of two lawsuits sparked by the well being risk from the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuits had been filed by political arms of the League of Women Voters of Minnesota and the Minnesota Alliance for Retired Americans. A Ramsey County choose signed off on the consent decree with the retirees Wednesday whereas a federal choose scheduled a listening to for Thursday on the league’s case.

Republican lawmakers complained that Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon overstepped his authority by settling. “The lawsuits and agreements are a flagrant abuse of the courts and complete runaround of the Legislature,” they stated in a press release.

Under the settlements, Simon agreed that mailed-in absentee ballots for the first will likely be accepted even when they don’t have witness signatures, and that ballots acquired inside two days of the Aug. 11 major date will likely be accepted so long as they’re postmarked by Election Day. Minnesota normally requires that the witness be a registered voter or notary public.

The settlements don’t apply to the November normal election; the plaintiffs sought a fast reply for the first as a result of early absentee and in-person voting begins June 26. League spokeswoman Kayla Vix stated her group is preserving the case open in case they determine to pursue it for the overall election.

Alliance legal professional Marc Elias instructed the St. Paul Pioneer Press that he hopes to get related modifications for the November election by way of the same settlement. “If they litigated, we think they would lose,” Elias stated in an interview, referring to attorneys for Simon and Attorney General Keith Ellison, who may determine to defend the state statutes. “We’re very confident we will prevail in the fall.”

The lawsuits had been amongst a number of filed throughout the nation in current months over how residents can safely solid their ballots — together with at-risk older residents who dwell alone and wish to preserve their distance from individuals who may expose them to COVID-19.

The outcomes may have an effect on how many individuals end up to vote in elections throughout the nation, together with the presidential race. States the place circumstances are pending embody Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The U.S. Justice Department argued Monday that Alabama’s witness requirement doesn’t violate the Voting Rights Act.

Simon had requested the Legislature to change Minnesota solely to voting by mail for the first and the Nov. three normal election to make absentee voting simpler and safer throughout the pandemic. But he accepted much less after GOP lawmakers balked, arguing {that a} wholesale change would elevate the danger of voter fraud. Simon is now urging Minnesotans to make the most of the state’s straightforward procedures for absentee and early voting as an alternative.

Simon’s spokeswoman, Risikat Adesaogun, stated he had no touch upon the settlements as a result of the litigation is pending. “However, it is important to note that the actions the office is taking are a common part of legal procedure,” she stated.

Michelle Witte, government director of the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, stated it’s “a victory for voters across the state, especially senior voters and voters with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to complications from COVID-19. ”

Another lawsuit, on behalf of the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, stays pending in state court docket. Those teams are asking that absentee ballots be despatched to all registered Minnesota voters for the overall election, and to increase the witness waiver by means of the overall election, state ACLU spokeswoman Lynette Kalsnes stated.

Republican Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, of Big Lake, a former secretary of state who chairs a committee with jurisdiction over elections, denounced the settlements as a “blatantly partisan” try to avoid the Legislature that went “above and beyond” what lawmakers had permitted.

GOP Rep. Jim Nash, of Waconia, the lead Republican on a House elections subcommittee, accused Simon of “colluding with a liberal organization to undermine our election laws.”

