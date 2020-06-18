Aaliya Siddiqui warns Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother to not threaten her with a false situation

Aaliya Siddiqui, who modified her title back to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey immediately after she filed a divorce with Nawazuddin Siddiqui has now come forward to publish proof and warn his brother of any false accusation.

She not too long ago opened a twitter account and posted a series of tweets, calling out Shamas Siddiqui for threatening him with income, influence and contacts and stated that she has proof to demonstrate her claims towards him.

She recorded a cell phone contact with Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas and shared on Twitter, “Do not dare threaten me with false & fabricated money recovery cases. When I have truth on my side I need not worry. Instead be ready to be punished for your serious crimes. Bribing using influence will not save u this time.”

She had filed a complaint towards him for criminal offences like fraud, breach of peace and stalking. Shamas also filed a grand and defamation situation towards Anjana at the Magistrates Court.





Anjana also shared that she filed an eighteen pages lengthy criminal complaint with the proof essential to demonstrate that Shamas is guilty. The matter has even now not been experimented with in court nevertheless.

@ShamasSiddiqui Do not dare threaten me with false & fabricated income recovery situations. When I have reality on my side I need to have not fret As a substitute be a prepared to be punished for your severe crimes Bribing working with influence will not conserve u this time @Nawazuddin_S @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/CtJayFcra5

— Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 17, 2020





