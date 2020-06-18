’90s Rewind: Watch Early E! Interviews With Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith & Much more Increasing Stars!

“I’m just young,” he noted. “People talk about, oh, I need a rest. I don’t a rest. You rest when you’re 70.”

Smith continued, “My father, you know, he owned his own business and he always taught us, work. You can’t do nothing sitting around. I’m 21 years old, what I need rest for?”

About the exact same time as the launch of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, another young actor was embarking on his initial recurring tv function: Leonardo DiCaprio.

He played Garry Buckman in the 1990 series Parenthood, and in the E! throwback interview, the 16-year-old expressed his want that his two favourite actors—Joe Pesci and Jack Nicholson—would tune into the show.

DiCaprio seemed to have already mastered the art of the interview, saying, “I like to act. I think it will get me ahead in life, you know, starting at such a young age. And I like the attention, I must admit. I like the attention!”

He added, “And I like to be interviewed like this!”