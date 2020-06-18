6 Flags Hurricane Harbor Reopens With Several Adjustments For COVID Instances – Dallas / Fort Well worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – 6 Flags Hurricane Harbor has reopened just in time for summer season.

Officials say they are following Governor Greg Abbott’s reopening suggestions for amusement parks and will commence by opening the two parks in ‘preview mode’ — working at diminished attendance ranges.

6 Flags Hurricane Harbor reopened currently and 6 Flags In excess of Texas will reopen tomorrow.

Throughout the three and four-day preview phase, the parks will only be open to Members and Season Pass Holders. The parks will then steadily raise attendance ranges and open to all visitors all through the month.

With the reopening comes new security measures and hygiene protocols. Park management say the procedures will be adjusted on an as-wanted basis to guarantee compliance with state suggestions.

Security Measures

· Contactless IR thermal imaging will be utilised to display temperatures of visitors and staff members prior to entry

· People will be essential to acknowledge and abide by the company’s well being policies, which prohibit park entry if visitors have just lately been exposed to or are going through signs of COVID-19

· Following CDC suggestions, all visitors in excess of the age of two and all crew members will be essential to put on encounter masks covering the nose and mouth all through their go to/function day.

· Masks will be accessible at the front gate for any guest devoid of one particular and

· Masks will not be essential on waterslides, water sights or in pools.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

· Uncomplicated to recognize distance markers will be extra in all park entry, trip, restroom, retail areas, and dining queue lines

· A constrained amount of complimentary lifejackets will be accessible on request nevertheless, households are encouraged to offer their personal coast-guard accepted lifejackets for youngsters beneath 42 inches, or individuals who are not powerful swimmers. All Hurricane Harbor lifejackets will be sanitized right after just about every guest use

· Dining places will be adjusted to enable ample area in between seated events

· Visitors will be permitted to trip on a tube with relatives/group members, but will not be permitted to share a tube with individuals not in their instant celebration

· Visitors will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and sights

· 6-foot viewing places will be marked for visitors to observe game perform, and arcade video games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing specifications

· Superior safety screenings will allow touchless bag checks

· Capability at indoor venues and on some sights, which includes the Wave Pool and Lazy River, will be diminished to meet social distancing specifications and

· Visitors viewing outside enjoyment will be separated by at least 6 feet.

Comprehensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

· Educated and devoted cleansing teams have been place in spot

· Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned all through the day

· Staff members will usually sanitize and disinfect higher-touch factors, which includes the following:

o Public Seating

o Tabletops

o Counters

o Doors

o Trash cans

o Deck Chairs

o Daily life Jackets

o Tubes and Rafts

· Restroom employees will be stationed to disinfect just about every stall, sink, and shower spot on a regular basis

· A number of hand-washing and alcohol-based mostly hand-sanitizer stations will be found all through the parks and

· All crew member function places will be frequently sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Meals Planning and Support

· Modified menus and implementation of mobile meals ordering will enable facilitate touchless transactions

· Self-support buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to do away with guest get in touch with with meals

· Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be supplied to visitors with their meals as essential and

· Drinks will be served by attendants any drink bottle refills will be served in a paper cup just about every time visitors refill.

Business-Grade Cleansing Gear and Supplies

· All staff members will be issued Staff Member Action Packs which will consist of the following things: a security encounter mask, security glasses, and disposable gloves

· Reduced stress backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting huge places

· Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be accessible

· Microfiber cloths will be utilised to sanitize surfaces and

· Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in spot to encourage safe and sound social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Staff Member Communication

· Frontline crew members will go by substantial COVID-19 instruction

· Security messaging and reminders will be displayed on 6 Flags’ web site, and in newsletters

· Distance markers and bodily distance indicators will be in spot and

· Informational security signage will be posted all through the park.

Park Reservations Process to Control Attendance

6 Flags will set up attendance caps that will be nicely beneath the park’s theoretical capability in buy to enable for suitable social distancing.

Visitors can commence creating reservations currently and will be contacted electronically (both by e mail, text or the two) the day prior to their scheduled go to to verify their intent to go to.

