BERKELEY ( SF) — Berkeley police have announced a $50,000 reward staying supplied by the city for info primary to the arrest and conviction of whoever is accountable for a fatal shooting on Monday evening.

Officers had responded at 11:34 p.m. Monday to a report of a guy lying on the ground bleeding in the location of Dwight Way and Valley Street and identified Seth Smith fatally shot.

Smith was a University of California at Berkeley pupil. He was 19 many years outdated.

No arrest has been produced in the situation. Police explained any person with info is urged to contact their homicide unit at (510) 981-5741 or the 24-hour police non-emergency quantity at (510) 981-5900.

