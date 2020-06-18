5 SMU Student-Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus, None Have Symptoms – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Five student-athletes at SMU have examined optimistic for COVID-19, the college confirmed Wednesday.

All 5 have been asymptomatic.

SMU Athletics mentioned as a part of its Healthy Return Plan, it examined the 75 student-athletes throughout a number of sports activities who voluntarily returned to campus this week for low season exercises.

The 5 who examined optimistic will stay in isolation for 2 weeks.

The remoted student-athletes shall be monitored through every day Tele-Health appointments and they’re going to obtain contactless meal deliveries.

Any courses shall be taken on-line, the college mentioned in a information launch.

Contact tracing has taken place.

Those who had contact with those that examined optimistic will quarantine and likewise be monitored through every day Tele-Health appointments and take courses on-line.