3rd Robbery In three Days Reported At University Of Minnesota Campus

Two far more robberies have been reported on the University of Minnesota's East Financial institution campus, bringing the complete to 3 given that Tuesday.

College officials say 4 males assaulted a victim and stole their black Audi motor vehicle at about seven:29 p.m. Thursday close to Washington Avenue and Huron Boulevard in the Stadium Village region. These suspects could have also robbed somebody earlier in the region of University and 15th avenues Southeast in Dinkytown.

Earlier in the week, there was a robbery in Dinkytown Tuesday, and an attempted armed robbery in Stadium Village Monday.

