YK Osiris Shoots His Shot At Reginae! “Your Daddy’s Going To Like Me” (Exclusive Video)

Roommates, love is within the air, at the very least for YKOsiris it’s, we caught up with him briefly and he spilled some tea on what’s been up with him and the way he nonetheless has his eye on Reginae!

Now should you’re questioning why we stated “STILL” capturing his shot at Reginae, effectively final yr we posted about his feedback throughout a stay she was having. In the remark part he was letting her know that she’s the “baddest in the game” to him and actually desires her to take hm significantly. See what he needed to say beneath:

Reginae hasn’t publicly responded, so naturally YK Osiris determined to kick issues up a bit. In a video he solely shared with. us, he talked about that he nonetheless had his eye on Reginae. Of course, we didn’t need to let the chance go to let him know now is a good time to let her know the way he really feels! See his video capturing his shot at Reginae beneath:

Now, so far as we all know, Reginae is a single girl! (She has 24 hours to reply)

He additionally spilled just a little tea about his boxing matches. If you’ve been maintaining monitor, YK Osiris has been having pleasant boxing matches together with his fellow rappers. He’s fought the likes of Tory Lanez, Desiigner, Blueface and Lil TJay! He even challenged Drake to a match, and Drizzy responded:

He stated the boxing efforts have been all to simply have enjoyable and stated he was most stunned by Blueface’s boxing expertise. Anyway, the true query right here is, would y’all be right here for YK Osiris and Reginae 2020?

Let us know!