Xiaomi Mi NoteBook and the Mi NoteBook Horizon edition goes on sale in India – Latest News

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its Mi NoteBook series in India. The company has launched two new laptops — Mi NoteBook and the Mi NoteBook Horizon edition in the country. The sale of both the laptops is now live on Amazon India website and mi.com.

The

Mi NoteBook 14 comes with a starting price tag of 41,999 for the 256GB version. The 512GB variant cost Rs 44,999 and the 512GB variant with Nvidia graphics is priced at Rs 47,999. On the other hand, the

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition’s price starts at Rs 54,999 for the i5 version, and the one with i7 cost Rs 59,999.

As part of the launch offer, the customers can get cashback of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank cards.

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specifications



The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Hyper-Threading technology coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop runs Windows 10 operating system and comes with 512GB SSD storage.



The device features a 14-inch full HD display with 1080×1920 pixel resolution. The device offers 91% screen-to-body ratio. The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition comes with an anti-glare display which means you can watch content and work on the device under direct sunlight without any problem.

The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition comes with stereo speakers and offers two USB 3.1, one USB 2.0, HDMI, and USB Type C ports. The device weighs 1.35 kgs and comes with a 46wh battery and a 65W charger.

Mi Notebook 14 specifications



The Mi Notebook 14 features a 14-inch full HD display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution and a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and will come on three variants.

The Mi NoteBook 14 comes with Intel UHD graphics and offers 256GB and 512GB storage options. The company also added that the high-end version of the laptop feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics.

