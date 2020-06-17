Woman Claims Southfield Police Assaulted Her, Caused Miscarriage – Up News Info Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A woman is suing Southfield police claiming she was assaulted and as a result suffered a miscarriage.

Crystal White filed a lawsuit in federal court, stating on Jan. 9 she was assaulted by an officer who responded to her home.

The lawsuit claims White, who was 12-weeks pregnant, was in an argument with her mother, sister and brother-in-law at her mother’s home in January. Police were called and White said when officers arrived she was packing her belongings.

One of the officers accused White of being armed but she showed her hands were empty and according to the suit, lifted her shirt to show her waistline. The suit claims an officer lunged forward, punched her in the face and another officer pulled his taser and hit her in the stomach before handcuffing her.

White’s unborn baby died on Feb. 22.

After the incident White had cuts, bruises and some teeth knocked loose and broken according to the suit and she is seeking $75,000 in damages.

