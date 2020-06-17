With Only 8% Of Minneapolis Police Officers Living In City, Residency Requirement Push Gaining Traction

MINNEAPOLIS () — The indignant protests that gripped Minneapolis and unfold throughout the nation following the loss of life of George Floyd are sparking the decision for far-reaching police reform.

One facet is the controversial plan to require police to really dwell within the cities they patrol.

Minneapolis has one of many lowest numbers within the nation for police residents. In reality, the 4 ex-Minneapolis Police Department officers charged in Floyd killing don’t dwell within the metropolis. They’re from Oakdale, St. Paul, Plymouth and Coon Rapids.

READ MORE: ‘That Frustration Is Valid’: Police Chief Arradondo Addresses Departure Of 7 Officers Since George Floyd’s Death

The overwhelming majority of Minneapolis officers don’t dwell within the metropolis, with solely 8% of the pressure holding residency, in keeping with Star Tribune knowledge. That’s simply 72 out of 873 cops in Minnesota’s largest metropolis. That compares to 22% of the St. Paul Police Department. The nationwide common is 40%.

Where do Minneapolis cops dwell? Mostly in Twin Cities suburban and exurban areas. Anoka, Andover, Elk River, St. Paul, Hudson, Wisconsin, an hour northwest in St. Cloud — and even 63 miles away in Polk County, Wisconsin.

Now, a invoice on the legislature offers Minneapolis the facility to require residency. Here’s the invoice’s language:

Sec. 14. MINNEAPOLIS PEACE OFFICERS; RESIDENCY REQUIREMENTS.

Notwithstanding Minnesota Statutes, part 415.16, or provision of different regulation, house rule constitution, ordinance, decision, or rule on the contrary, the town of Minneapolis could require residency inside the territorial limits of the town of Minneapolis as a situation of employment as a peace officer. The residency requirement applies solely to individuals employed after the date the requirement is imposed.

Some huge cities like Chicago and Pittsburgh already require it. Some enable officers to maneuver out after 10 years. And some cities supply housing incentives for cops to have the ability to afford to dwell in typically more-expensive metro areas.

READ MORE: ‘Rotten To The Root’: Rep. Ilhan Omar Defends Support Of Dismantling Minneapolis Police

Police accountability teams like Communities United Against Police Brutality in Minneapolis say residency necessities are a distraction, and that overhauling police departments and altering legal guidelines to scale back brutality is extra necessary than the place cops dwell.

Still, at 8%, Minneapolis is an outlier. Of the 75 largest American police forces, Minneapolis ranks 70th for the bottom variety of cops who truly dwell within the metropolis.

Here are a number of the sources we used for this Reality Check:

https://www.startribune.com/few-minneapolis-cops-live-inside-city-limits/441581413/?refresh=true

https://www.governing.com/subjects/public-justice-safety/gov-police-department-diversity.html

https://www.usatoday.com/story/information/nation/2020/06/13/police-residency-data/5327640002/

https://www.revisor.mn.gov/payments/textual content.php?quantity=HF0003,amp;model=newest,amp;session=91,amp;session_number=1,amp;session_year=2020

https://www.cuapb.org

https://bit.ly/3hB6B0N

https://bit.ly/2AJMCfK

https://53eig.ht/2CiRetS

https://bit.ly/37DZ8tn