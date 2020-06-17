Wisconsin Gov. Evers Orders Juneteenth Flag Flown Over State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Juneteenth flag celebrating the a day that commemorates the top of slavery within the U.S. will fly over the Wisconsin Capitol for the primary time in state historical past, Gov. Tony Evers introduced Wednesday.

The Juneteenth flag will fly over the Capitol’s east wing on Friday, changing the rainbow homosexual pleasure flag for at some point. That flag is up all month and flew for the primary time in Wisconsin historical past final 12 months. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will proceed flying on the identical flagpole above the Juneteenth flag. The POW-MIA flag will proceed flying on a unique flagpole because it does day by day, Evers’ workplace mentioned.

Juneteenth, which can also be known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, is well known on June 19. Wisconsin is one in all 47 states and Washington, D.C., that acknowledge Juneteenth. Though it’s a state vacation solely in Texas, there’s a motion nationally to carry extra recognition to the day, together with making it a vacation in additional states and nationally.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when information lastly reached African People in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation releasing slaves dwelling in Accomplice states two years earlier. When Union troopers arrived in Galveston to carry the information that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.

The flag was created in 1997 by Ben Haith, the founding father of the Nationwide Juneteenth Celebration Basis. It was later revised in 2000 and 2007. The crimson, white and blue design with a star within the center is supposed to symbolize the historical past and freedom of American slaves and to declare that they, together with their descendants, are all People, based on the muse’s web site.

The flag is a “symbolic reminder of the injustices of our previous, our present second, and hope for our future,” Evers’ order calling for it to be flown mentioned.

“As a state that sees a number of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it’s as necessary as ever that we acknowledge and replicate on our historical past, have fun Black resiliency, and transfer ahead in solidarity and power towards a extra racially equitable and simply society,” Evers mentioned in an announcement.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s first black lieutenant governor, mentioned Juneteenth has specific vital this 12 months in the midst of a motion for racial justice. George Floyd’s demise final month after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck sparked protests throughout the nation, together with in Madison in and across the state Capitol.

Additionally Wednesday, 29 Democrats within the Wisconsin Meeting requested Evers to name a particular legislative session beginning Friday to enact adjustments to the prison justice system, together with to police use of power insurance policies. The Legislative Black Caucus first made the request final week.

Evers didn’t instantly reply to the request Republican legislative leaders, who may also name a particular session, additionally didn’t instantly reply.

