Willie Thorne dead: Snooker legend dies aged 66 after leukaemia battle

Snooker legend Willie Thorne has died at 66 after a short battle with leukaemia.

The English former professional had been put into a coma on Sunday suffering from respiratory failure while receiving treatment for his leukaemia.

But sadly the former world No.7 passed away while listening to his children tell him how much they loved him.

Thorne had been struck down by his cancer diagnosis in March and suffered several health issues since in his rented flat in Alicante.

He had to undergo three blood transfusions before returning to hospital in May for heart checks and an MRI scan.

Last month that Thorne had sepsis throughout his body and was unable to move his arms or legs, but since then his condition had appeared to improve.

But he had to be placed in an induced coma in the intensive care ward at Torrevieja Hospital, Spain, after his condition deteriorated over the weekend.

Despite being placed on a ventilator, he sadly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Announcing the death his carer Julie O’Neill wrote on his fundraising page: “It is with a very heavy and broken heart that I have to officially announce that at 1.55am this morning Willie Thorne lost his battle and passed away.

“Willie went into septic shock and was not responding to any treatment so the decision was made by the hospital to turn off the machines

I was with him all the way to his end and reading out messages to him from people.

“He passed away very peacefully and without pain listening to his children saying they love him️ that gives me some comfort in this difficult time.

“Over here in Spain everything happens very quickly so today myself and his family will he making plans and will inform you accordingly.

“It disappoints me some what that people were tweeting he has passed away when he was still holding on and with us.

“I guess that’s celebrity life.

“Thank you so very much to everyone that has been involved in Willies care you have all been absolutely amazing and Willie couldn’t have asked for better.

“Thank you for all the donations that enabled him to get the care he needed.

“This will now pay for his funeral.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful messages of support.”

Thorne turned professional in 1975 and won one ranking title as well as reaching the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals in 1982 and 1986.

He is also known in the UK as a snooker commentator.