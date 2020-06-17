Why Lil Nas X Didn’t Initially Tell Fans He Was Running a Nicki Minaj Fan Account

Lil Nas X is setting the file straight.

On Wednesday, the “Old Town Road” rapper revealed that he ran a Nicki Minaj fan account after being referred to as out by a Minaj fan for denying it prior to now.

Lil Nas X initiated the dialog by way of Twitter by responding to one in all Minaj’s tweets and requested her to look on a new music that he has been engaged on. A fan then pressed him, saying, “How come you never claimed her when people asked if you were a barb?? We all knew who you were.”

Seeing the fan’s response, Lil Nas X replied, “i didn’t want people to know i was gay tbh.” Another fan chimed in, tweeting, “Being a barb don’t make you gay,” to which Lil Nas X, who got here out publicly in June 2019, stated, “it don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet.”