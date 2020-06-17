White Pastor Louie Giglio Apologizes For Saying Slavery Was A ‘Blessing’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

White Pastor Louie Giglio went viral this week after his remarks that slavery was a “blessing” went viral.

Following the backlash, he posted a video of apology. He says he poorly selected his phrases.

“We perceive the curse that was slavery, white individuals do, and we are saying that was dangerous however we miss the blessing of slavery that it truly constructed up the framework for the world that white individuals reside in and lived in,” Giglio stated throughout the chat with Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and rapper Lecrae.

