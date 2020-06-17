White Pastor Louie Giglio Apologizes For Saying Slavery Was A ‘Blessing’

White Pastor Louie Giglio went viral this week after his remarks that slavery was a “blessing” went viral.

Following the backlash, he posted a video of apology. He says he poorly selected his phrases.

“We perceive the curse that was slavery, white individuals do, and we are saying that was dangerous however we miss the blessing of slavery that it truly constructed up the framework for the world that white individuals reside in and lived in,” Giglio stated throughout the chat with Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and rapper Lecrae.

“Whenever you say these two phrases, it is like a fuse goes off for lots of white individuals as a result of they do not need any individual telling them to test their privilege I do know that you simply and I each have struggled in nowadays with Hey, if the phrase is the journey up, let’s recover from the phrase and let’s get all the way down to the guts, let’s get all the way down to what then do you need to name it, and I feel perhaps an important factor for me is to name it ‘white blessing’.”

The Black group was outraged by his try and cross slavery off as a blessing and at Lecrae for not instantly calling him out.

Giglio posted the next apology to his social media.

“I simply needed to come back on to you at this time and sincerely apologize to be used of the phrase of Sunday ‘white blessing’ and I wish to prolong my apology to each single particular person listening to me proper now and most significantly I prolong my apology to my black brother and sisters. I like so many and am so burdened by what is going on in our nation proper now, and I am heartbroken about the place we’re as a nation,” he stated within the video posted to Twitter.