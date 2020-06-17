What To Know About The Digital Juneteenth Festival – Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. ( DETROIT) – A gaggle of native Black girls are teaming as much as host a 12 hour digital Juneteenth competition on Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Power to the People 313 goals to acknowledge the historical past and significance of Juneteenth whereas following the rules of social distancing as a result of ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The occasion can have two digital levels: one for expertise and one for group workshops.

Comedienne and actress Delo Brown, DJ Tee Two Times, DJ MARS, DJ Sky Jetta, Problematic Black Hottie, Maraj Virtuoso and Band, ARI-JOVAN, DJ Frankie B, DJ Jewels and extra are set to carry out.

The Juneteenth competition’s workshops will inform the group about subjects and assets that aren’t solely particular to Black folks, however to Black Detroiters.

The workshop classes embrace spirit, well being, politics, wellness, youth, economics and Black historical past.

For extra data on the digital competition go to right here.

© 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related