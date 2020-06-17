What It’s Really Like Designing a Home for the Kardashian-Jenners

Kourtney Ok. “So Happy” Over “Architectural Digest” Cover

The man behind the magnificent mansions.

For an unique with Daily Mail, superstar inside designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard opened up about his expertise designing the Kardashian-Jenner household’s many lavish houses. Not solely did the design skilled reveal how he turned the go-to designer for the well-known household, however he additionally shared some perception into their design selections.

You’ve doubtless seen Martyn’s work earlier than, both by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian‘s joint Architectural Digest cowl in 2016.

“They are incredibly warm people and once you’re in their life, you’re in their life and they’re very loyal and they become friends,” Martyn stated in the interview with the publication. “They are also very passionate about design.”

Martyn, whose different shoppers embody Cher, Cindy Crawford, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne, first turned acquainted with Kris Jenner 10 years in the past, when he did work for a good friend of hers.

“We kind of met socially and I became friends with them and then one day Kris called me and said, ‘I’d love you to come and take a look at my house,'” he dished. “And so I went over, but at the time I was filming my TV show, Million Dollar Decorators on Bravo, and obviously the Kardashians film with E!. I couldn’t work for Kris and be on camera because I was still under contract with Bravo.”