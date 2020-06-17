‘We’re Going To Get Creative’ – Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – North Texas college districts are creating their plans for the autumn.

“We’re going to get creative,” mentioned Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson. ”Educators at all times are, and we’re going to verify our youngsters are protected and wholesome after they’re in school.”

Wylie is one in all a number of space college districts ready to make concrete bulletins.

While they don’t have agency plans but, they do have three proposals for folks: an in-person mannequin, a digital mannequin and a hybrid mannequin.

Like Wylie, Dallas ISD is ready for extra info from the Texas Education Agency and the CDC.

Frisco ISD mentioned it hopes to have the ability to talk plans by early April.

Fort Worth and Garland have introduced that households will have the ability to select between in-person and digital lessons.

11 spoke with two specialists, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang and epidemiologist Dr. Diana Cervantes.

“I think we’re waiting, and a lot of school districts are waiting, to see how things progress,” mentioned Dr. Huang. “I mean today we had our highest number of cases ever reported.”

Both medical doctors say households have quite a bit to contemplate when deciding if youngsters ought to return into the classroom.

Dr. Cervantes mentioned to ask a number of questions.

“How transparent is a district being in what they’re doing?” she prompt. “How much are they involving parents to get input?”

Some different questions she prompt you contemplate:

Are your youngsters at greater threat?

What concerning the members of the family they’ve contact with?

Dr. Huang mentioned to remember that that is nonetheless a really fluid state of affairs.

“We’re still learning more about the virus every day and still trying to determine how important is spread among children in that community spread,” he mentioned.

11 is working to seek out out plans for the opposite college districts in North Texas.