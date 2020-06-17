Watch the Labor of Love Men Put to the Test With the Pain of Childbirth

Can males deal with the ache of childbirth? It’s an age-old query that is been put to the check on a number of exhibits, now it is time for Labor of Love to check its dadchelors (that is bachelors prepared to be dads).

In the unique sneak peek of the Thursday, June 18 episode of Labor of Love under, Kristy Katzmann and host Kristin Davis put the remaining contestants to the check—can they survive a labor simulation? The concept is for the males to make it by the entire ache course of to “birth” however they’re in a position to throw in the towel if it will get to be an excessive amount of.

“I was an endurance athlete. Like, I went through serious pain for four or five hours of races. I was like, ‘I can handle this no problem,'” Kyle says. “She turned that machine on and everything changed.”