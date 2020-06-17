WATCH: Rockies vs. Cardinals simulation in MLB The Present 20, June 17, 2020

With the beginning of the Main League Baseball season postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, we right here at took a have a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Present 20 on PlayStation 4. We may have a narrative for each recreation that had been scheduled till real-life baseball returns. Right here’s a have a look at the digital Rockies’ preseason preview. Coming into Tuesday’s recreation, the Rockies have been 48-23.
Colorado and St. Louis play the second of their three-game sequence on Wednesday. Antonio Senzatela (6-1) takes on Carlos Martinez (5-3). The sport begins at 11 a.m. MT.
