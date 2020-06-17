Volunteers Requested In Search For Missing 83-Year-Old Man Last Seen Biking In Spicer

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office is requesting volunteers to assist seek for a lacking 83-year-old man.

Donald Wieberdink went lacking Tuesday afternoon whereas out for a bicycle experience in Spicer. He was final seen on the 13000 block of Indian Beach Road at about 12:15 p.m. He suffers from dementia and is understood to commonly bike a number of miles at a time.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s workplace made the request for search volunteers, who’re being requested to satisfy on the Green Lake Bible Camp, situated on 9916 Lake Ave. S. in Spicer beginning at 5 p.m.

“Volunteers can park in the large church parking lot on the south side of the road and walk to the Sheriff’s Office Command post bus which will be across the road on the lake side,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Volunteers will then stroll areas assigned to them by the sheriff’s workplace. They are reminded to decorate accordingly and convey water for hydration. ATVs or drones usually are not being requested at this level.

Food and water donations may be dropped off on the command put up.

Wieberdink stands 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 200 kilos, has blue eyes, brief grey hair and glasses. He was final seen sporting a blue shirt, tan shorts and a black bicycle helmet. He was using a purple Giant-brand bicycle.

In an extra replace, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned he stopped at a farm website east of Spicer Tuesday afternoon to ask for instructions, and was later seen on his bicycle close to the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 10 in Harrison Township.

Anyone with questions or data on Wieberdink’s whereabouts is requested to name the sheriff’s workplace at 320-235-1260.