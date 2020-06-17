Utes Guard Both Gach Transfers To Home State To Play For Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Utah guard Both Gach — pronounced “booth gotch” — has determined to switch to Minnesota to play his final two seasons of school in his dwelling state.

Gach introduced his transfer on Twitter on Monday. The Gophers confirmed the addition on Wednesday of the 6-foot-6, 183-pound native of Austin, Minnesota, who helped lead his highschool to the Class 3A state championship sport in 2017. Gach performed one season at a prep faculty in Arizona earlier than going to Utah.

Gach was second on the Utes in scoring as a sophomore final season with a mean of 10.7 factors per sport. He turned the third participant in program historical past to put up a triple-double, with 12 factors, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in opposition to Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 8. Gach began about half of the video games as a real freshman, main the group in free throw capturing at 85.7%.

Gach is one in every of three transfers who’ve chosen the Gophers this offseason, becoming a member of middle Liam Robbins (Drake) and ahead Brandon Johnson (Western Michigan). Robbins has two years of eligibility left and like Gach have to be granted a waiver by the NCAA to have the ability to play in 2020-21. Johnson is a graduate switch and may play his last season instantly.

The Gophers even have three incoming freshmen: guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. of Miami, middle Martice Mitchell of Chicago, and guard David Mutaf of Turkey.

