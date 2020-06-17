Uncle Ben’s rice to overhaul logo and branding due to racial stereotypes

Uncle Ben’s proprietor Mars is planning to change the rice maker’s “brand identity” — one among a number of meals firms planning to overhaul logos and packaging which have lengthy been criticized for perpetuating dangerous racial stereotypes.

In an announcement on its web site Mars Inc wrote that “now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do.”

Uncle Bens has introduced an overhaul of their branding due to racial stereotypes in logo (Supplied)

“Racism has no place in society. We stand in solidarity with the Black community,” the assertion stated.

“We don’t yet know what the exact changes and timing will be, but we are evaluating all possibilities,” Mars added.

“We know we have a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices.”

Earlier, Quaker Oats introduced it is retiring the 130-year-old Aunt Jemima model and logo. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations,” the Pepsi-owned firm stated in an announcement.

And Conagra, which makes Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup within the US , stated it might conduct an entire model and packaging evaluation. Conagra famous it “can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.”

Aunt Jemima syrup has joined the checklist of merchandise re-branding within the wake of Black Lives Matter. (Bloomberg through Getty Images)

The strikes are an acknowledgment of the manufacturers’ origins in racist stereotypes, a consideration introduced to the forefront in the course of the nationwide counting on race following the demise of George Floyd in police custody.

According to the Uncle Ben’s web site, the title was first utilized in 1946 in reference to a black farmer generally known as Uncle Ben who excelled in rice-growing. The man depicted within the logo is a “a beloved Chicago chef and waiter named Frank Brown.”

However, the imagery evokes a servant and makes use of a title that displays how white Southerners “once used ‘uncle’ and ‘aunt’ as honorifics for older black peole because they refused to say ‘Mr.’ and ‘Mrs.,'” in accordance to a 2007 New York Times article.