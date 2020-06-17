U Officials Alert Campus Of Robbery, Attempted Armed Robbery 20 Hours Apart – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) — University of Minnesota officials are warning residents on and near the East Bank campus after an attempted armed robbery Monday night, and a robbery Tuesday night

The attempted robbery happened at about 11 p.m. on University Avenue and Oak Street Southeast in Stadium Village. Investigators say a bald man wearing a blue medical-type mask tried to rob someone while implying he was armed with a knife. The suspect is 5-feet-9-inches tall, is between 23 and 30 years old, and was wearing a blue T-shirt.

A robbery then happened about 20 hours later, Tuesday at about 7:10 p.m., near Elm Street Southeast and 17th Avenue Southeast in Dinkytown — about a mile north of Monday’s scene. Three suspects were involved: a person wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, a person wearing all-dark clothing, and a woman, for whom a description was unavailable. Officials say no weapon was used in this robbery.

People can get further updates and safety tips from the university here.