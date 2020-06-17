Twitter Want To ‘Cancel’ Rich Dad-Poor Dad’s Robert Kiyosaki For ‘Racism’

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement are trying to cancel Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, for allegedly “racist” comments MTO News has learned. The Asian-American author caused a firestorm recently, after making disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter protests.

For the past month, protesters around the world have been rallying in support of Black Lives Matters following the murder of an unarmed Black man named George Floyd by a police officer.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Asian American businessman wrote, “WTF. Why do we worship felons, losers, weirdos, and people without power or success?”

He then defended police officers who were the target of the protests.

“Why do we attack our police who protect us from these losers?” He questioned. “Why do our gutless leaders kiss the losers asses? The police should take a month off. Let the losers and leaders kiss each other’s asses.”

Kiyosaki went on to discuss inequality, stating, “How to end inequality. Free college [degrees]. No test required. Free mansions. Free Ferrari’s. Free healthcare. All police fired. Fed prints trillions so shoppers can shop till they drop. Free food.End taxes. Shut Washington down. The Elites dream of utopia. My idea of Hell.”

Black leaders have been going in on the business leader now for days!!