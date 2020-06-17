Twitter Rolls Out New Voice Note Feature!

TSR Tech: Roommates, Black Twitter is having a discipline day after the platform rolled out a brand new voice observe characteristic right this moment! As a part of your tweeting expertise, now you can tweet audio messages as attachments that individuals can play on their feed.

The characteristic is accessible by way of the compose icon, the place you usually click on to create a tweet. There is now a voice icon choice, and customers can file a voice message with the choice of including textual content or beginning a thread with a number of tweets. Users can file as much as 2 minutes and 20 seconds per tweet.

Awwww Voice Tweets! Thank you @Twitter! pic.twitter.com/IbxdghoIUD — RollingRay!!! (@DMVMOSTFAMOUS) June 17, 2020

pic.twitter.com/8g25Bmvd15 — nope (@LilNasX) June 17, 2020

There higher be a block choice for these Twitter VNs as a result of I don’t need to take heed to folks’s ugly voices. pic.twitter.com/OZDpbbnGnk — Azee (@TheActualAzee_RSA) June 17, 2020

oh a few of y’all voices kinda horny pic.twitter.com/NMxEurt04s — Omoze (@ohmoezee) June 17, 2020

me seeing everybody speaking with the brand new voices characteristic pic.twitter.com/3N1Pyl2wIG — ✩ the faux lay (@hugforhobi) June 17, 2020

I’m nonetheless in opposition to these twitter vns however a few of you niggas have some good deep voices TURN IT UP pic.twitter.com/RpEQuQ7iLG — #blacklivesmatter (@ovotima) June 17, 2020

In a press launch, Twitter specifies that the voice observe characteristic is just obtainable to make use of in authentic tweets, and it’s not potential to tweet audio by way of replies or retweets. A person’s present profile photograph is used as a static picture on the audio attachment to suggest that it is best to press play!

Are y’all going to be utilizing the brand new characteristic, Roomies? Let us know within the feedback!