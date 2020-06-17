Twitter Cancels Christ Stokes & Marques Houston Over Raz B Molestation Claims!!

Social media has decided to cancel both Marques Houston and Chris Stokes over the claims of rape and sexual abuse made against them both by former boyband member, Raz B.

Raz B has claimed for years that he was allegedly sexually abused while in the boyband B2K by both Stokes and Houston. His pleas were dismissed by most, and he was even mocked by fellow bandmate J-Boog for making the claims. But after allegations made on Twitter about Houston becoming engaged to an alleged runaway while she was just 19, Twitter started doing a little detective work.

They say that he allegedly got into a relationship with Miyana less than a month after her 18th birthday but had known her for years prior.

Twitter asked how Stokes and Houston have not yet been canceled over the shocking allegations.

They now believe wholeheartedly that Raz B was telling the truth and want Stokes and Houston outta here!