Twitter Blasts Marques Houston Over His Alleged Runaway Teenage Fiance!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

On Tuesday, Marques Houston trended online as Twitter accused him of meeting and getting into an alleged relationship with his fiance and became engaged to her while she was just a teenager.

Miyana is reportedly just 19 and has allegedly been on the missing teenager list since she was 15 — four years.

