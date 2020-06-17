Twitter Blasts Marques Houston Over His Alleged Runaway Teenage Fiance!!

On Tuesday, Marques Houston trended online as Twitter accused him of meeting and getting into an alleged relationship with his fiance and became engaged to her while she was just a teenager.

Miyana is reportedly just 19 and has allegedly been on the missing teenager list since she was 15 — four years.

“can someone please explain why Marques Houston, a 38 year old geezer, is engaged to a 19 year old girl who he allegedly knew before she was 18? They announced they were in a relationship 11 days after she turned 18 last october, and now comments on the pdfile’s insta are limited,” somebody wrote on Twitter along with pictures of Houston and his bride.

Twitter quickly deduced Miyana — who is reportedly the daughter of Chris Stokes — the man who managed boyband B2K and Immature and was accused by Raz B of allegedly abusing them while they were also teenagers.

According to Page Six, Marques and Miya had been dating since October 2018.

