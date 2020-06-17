Twitch Studio launches on Mac in beta

Today, Twitch launches its proprietary streaming software program, Twitch Studio, on Mac in open beta, in keeping with a weblog publish on its web site. It’s a wise transfer. The authentic model of the software program was PC-only, and whereas PCs are considerably simpler to stream from for a wide range of causes — principally having to do with software program choices — it is smart that creators who aren’t PC customers would wish to get in on streaming, too. (The pandemic additionally undoubtedly bought extra individuals in streaming.)

If you’re new to streaming, Twitch Studio is a superb place to begin. It’s been optimized by Twitch for ease of use, and it walks you thru the toughest elements of organising a stream. (That is: twiddling with technical settings.) It additionally has built-in alerts, a chat integration, and a bunch of customization choices to make your broadcast stand out. All this mentioned: when you’re already utilizing OBS, Streamlabs OBS, or XSplit, this most likely isn’t the software program for you as a result of these different applications supply much more flexibility than what Twitch Studio may give — they’re additionally commensurately tougher to make use of.

You can obtain the Twitch Studio for Mac beta proper right here. Happy streaming!