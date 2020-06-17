TSRRoommateTalk: “Empire” Star Bryshere Gray Is Allegedly Married & Already Cheating On His New Wife

#RoommateTalk posts are 100 % person submitted, and we can not verify with 100 % certainty the validity of those claims or allegations. So sip correctly Roommates!

Dear TSR,

Shaderoom I acquired some piping sizzling tea about Bryshere Gray (aka Hakeem from “Empire”) that ya’ll positively gonna wanna sip! So, for probably the most half he tries to maintain his private life quiet…however he simply acquired caught slippin! He DM’d my homegirl outta nowhere and requested for her quantity and stated he needed to fulfill up the identical evening. My woman thought that somebody was trolling her, so she instructed him to FaceTime to show it was actually him…and guess what y’all…he did. So, he sends her his addy on the lodge and tells her to fulfill him, however don’t convey any additional folks. I used to be form of frightened, however I instructed her to verify she information every little thing!

She instructed me that the primary assembly was cool & every little thing, and he confessed that he was single and simply had a daughter—however was contemplating going to ASU now that “Empire” is over. The approach she described him, he appeared cool. But, that is the REAL TEA, they meet up once more at his condo and she or he instructed me that it was an honest spot, however it was messy, she stated that there have been tampons within the trash and on the ground & it was simply messy y’all. So after that, my woman instructed him, “the next time we meeting at my place” and he positively confirmed up like 5 occasions.

Things had been going good with them, she instructed me they had been boo’d up doing couple s**t and stuff like that and he instructed her he liked her—however then he hit her with “I don’t want you talking to other guys”. My woman ain’t no idiot, so she instructed him that was cool, however he wanted to do the identical. The very subsequent day, s**t hit the fan ya’ll! She was supposed to fulfill up with him, however he didn’t reply to any of her texts or calls. Figuring that he was within the studio or one thing, she didn’t suppose twice about it…till she acquired a shock Snapchat from some chick claiming to be his WIFE! Right after that, his “wife” blocked my woman from contacting Hakeem on Snap, IG and blocked her quantity too. So, tuh! We began digging and we discovered that Bryshere’s mother was following wifey on IG and his mother additionally had pics of him with a marriage ring on…which he by no means wore when he was with my woman.

But the true gag is, he doesn’t know that my woman is aware of he’s a cheater…and he’s nonetheless been contacting her on the common as current as final week. Chile, I suppose now that “Empire” is completed he don’t know what to do with himself.

Signed,

Exposing these dudes all 2020