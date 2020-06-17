Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey Speaks Out After Francesca Farago Breakup

Harry Jowsey insists there is a “big reason” he broke up with Francesca Farago.

On Tuesday, the Too Hot to Handle star introduced she and Harry had been now not collectively greater than a yr after first assembly on set of the Netflix relationship competitors. In a brand new YouTube video titled “I Broke Up With Her,” 22-year-old Harry shared his facet of the story, and why he felt “seriously depressed” within the relationship.

“What we had was like nothing I ever had before,” Harry advised the digital camera, including, “You can literally go back and watch the show and you will see how infatuated I am by Francesca. I was so in love and I was so drawn to her and my eyes have never been for anyone but Francesca.”

However, the Australia native stated issues between the inseparable pair started to bitter when the cameras stopped rolling and long-distance turned an element.

As Harry recalled, “I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time… Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia.”