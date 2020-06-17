This Is Us’ Lonnie Chavis Pens Personal Essay on Being a Young Black Boy in Hollywood

In his essay, Lonnie additionally describes moments of his mother and father being pulled over by police in a number of cities and fearing for his household’s security.

Lonnie continues to use his platform to turn into an anti-bullying advocate with an IGTV present and hashtag round #FixYourHeartwork. He is also urging all of his followers and followers to be a part of the change.

“If you don’t understand what’s going on in the world, then understand this: This is what the world looks like for me. A 12-year-old Black boy. This is my America,” Lonnie proclaimed. “Policies need to change, laws need to change, the police need to change, Hollywood needs to change, hearts need to change, America needs to change. Change has got to happen for unarmed Black citizens to not live in fear of being murdered. Can you imagine being me in 2020 and wondering what the future holds? I can’t.”

To discover ways to take motion and become involved with the Black Lives Matter motion, please click on right here.