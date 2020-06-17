This cameo by Taimur Ali Khan in one of Saif Ali Khanâs interviews is too cute



Amidst such critical times if there,rsquo;s one sighting that surely is heart-warming, it,rsquo;s Taimur Ali Khan. During the pre-lockdown days, the paparazzi gave us a daily dose of his cuteness. Amidst the lockdown we only have Kareena Kapoor Khan,rsquo;s posts to thank and now the Saif Ali Khan,rsquo;s interview, where the tiny tot makes a special appearance.

A video has gone viral on social media where Saif Ali Khan is in the midst of an interview. The actor is speaking to the interviewer when Taimur makes an appearance and stares into the camera. Soon he gets a compliment for being ‘gorgeous,rsquo;. The tiny tot shakes his head and says ‘I,rsquo;m not!’ Now that,rsquo;s adorable. Then Saif Ali Khan explains saying, ‘she,rsquo;s saying you,rsquo;re handsome. Say thank you.’ Then Taimur sweetly looks at the camera and thanks her for the compliment. Now this is one video, which we can watch on loop.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are enjoying spending quality time with their tiny tot amidst the lockdown. Both the actors have been leading busy lives but the forced break has given them more family time. Kareeena has also been sharing some lovely posts of their time together.