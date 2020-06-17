Third Black Lives Matter protester tests positive, closing H,M at Northland Shopping Centre

A H,amp;M retail employee who attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne’s CBD has examined optimistic for coronavirus, prompting the Northland Shopping Centre retailer within the metropolis’s north to close down.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed to reporters in the present day the worker labored two shifts at the shop final week whereas infectious. The retailer will stay closed in the present day whereas a radical deep clear and call tracing is undertaken.

However, the employee was not believed to be infectious at the rally .

Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

“The advice that I have is the person was not infectious at the protest,” Ms Mikakos stated.

“They did attend the protest with a number of friends and those individuals will also be tested as part of the contact tracing that occurs.”

Victoria has recorded 18 new coronavirus circumstances, bringing the state’s complete to 1780.

Among the brand new circumstances is a one-year-old at Guardian Childcare & Education in Prahran and a workers member at the Learning Sanctuary in Pakenham.

The youngster attended the centre for sooner or later throughout their infectious interval, with households notified of the optimistic prognosis late final night time.

The workers member additionally attended the centre for sooner or later throughout their infectious interval.

Ms Mikakos stated the centres had been closed for threat evaluation, deep cleansing and call tracing.

“The investigation is ongoing,” she stated.

People holding indicators at the rally. (Nine)

Another new COVID-19 case has been linked to the Croydon Family Practice outbreak, the family contact of a beforehand identified case bringing the cluster’s complete to 5.

In complete, there have been six optimistic circumstances detected in lodge quarantine, one linked to a identified outbreak, eight detected via routine testing and three circumstances beneath investigation.

Community transmission had risen by two circumstances in a single day.

“I’m concerned about the increasing number of cases in the past few days,” Ms Mikakos stated.

“They’re the ones that we’re most concerned about, because it means we don’t know where the source of the acquisition is.