There may be six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy

The Kepler mission has noticed 1000’s of exoplanets since 2014, with 30 planets lower than twice the scale of Earth now identified to orbit inside the liveable zones of their stars.

Launched from Cape Canaveral on March seventh 2009, the Kepler telescope has helped in the seek for planets outdoors of the photo voltaic system.

It captured its final ever picture on September 25 2018 and ran out of gas 5 days later.

When it was launched it weighed 2,320 lbs (1,052 kg) and is 15.Four ft lengthy by 8.9 ft huge (4.7 m × 2.7 m).

The satellite tv for pc usually seems to be for ‘Earth-like’ planets, that means they’re rocky and orbit inside the that orbit inside the liveable or ‘Goldilocks’ zone of a star.

In complete, Kepler has discovered round 5,000 unconfirmed ‘candidate’ exoplanets, with an additional 2,500 ‘confirmed’ exoplanets that scientists have since proven to be actual.

Kepler is at present on the ‘K2’ mission to find extra exoplanets.

K2 is the second mission for the spacecraft and was applied by necessity over want as two response wheels on the spacecraft failed.

These wheels management course and altitude of the spacecraft and assist level it in the fitting course.

The modified mission seems to be at exoplanets round dim crimson dwarf stars.

While the planet has discovered 1000’s of exoplanets throughout its eight-year mission, 5 in specific have caught out.

Kepler-452b, dubbed ‘Earth 2.0’, shares many traits with our planet regardless of sitting 1,400 gentle years away. It was discovered by Nasa’s Kepler telescope in 2014

1) ‘Earth 2.0’

In 2014 the telescope made one in all its greatest discoveries when it noticed exoplanet Kepler-452b, dubbed ‘Earth 2.0’.

The object shares many traits with our planet regardless of sitting 1,400 gentle years away.

It has an analogous measurement orbit to Earth, receives roughly the identical quantity of solar gentle and has identical size of 12 months.

Experts nonetheless aren’t certain whether or not the planet hosts life, however say if crops have been transferred there, they might seemingly survive.

2) The first planet discovered to orbit two stars

Kepler discovered a planet that orbits two stars, referred to as a binary star system, in 2011.

The system, referred to as Kepler-16b, is roughly 200 gentle years from Earth.

Experts in contrast the system to the well-known ‘double-sunset’ pictured on Luke Skywalker’s residence planet Tatooine in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’.

3) Finding the primary liveable planet outdoors of the photo voltaic system

Scientists discovered Kepler-22b in 2011, the primary liveable planet discovered by astronomers outdoors of the photo voltaic system.

The liveable super-Earth seems to be a big, rocky planet with a floor temperature of about 72°F (22°C), just like a spring day on Earth.

4) Discovering a ‘super-Earth’

The telescope discovered its first ‘super-Earth’ in April 2017, an enormous planet referred to as LHS 1140b.

It orbits a crimson dwarf star round 40 million gentle years away, and scientists assume it holds big oceans of magma.

5) Finding the ‘Trappist-1’ star system

The Trappist-1 star system, which hosts a report seven Earth-like planets, was one of many greatest discoveries of 2017.

Each of the planets, which orbit a dwarf star simply 39 million gentle years, seemingly holds water at its floor.

Three of the planets have such good circumstances that scientists say life may have already developed on them.

Kepler noticed the system in 2016, however scientists revealed the invention in a sequence of papers launched in February this 12 months.

Kepler is a telescope that has an extremely delicate instrument referred to as a photometer that detects the slightest adjustments in gentle emitted from stars

How does Kepler uncover planets?

The telescope has an extremely delicate instrument referred to as a photometer that detects the slightest adjustments in gentle emitted from stars.

It tracks 100,000 stars concurrently, on the lookout for telltale drops in gentle depth that point out an orbiting planet passing between the satellite tv for pc and its distant goal.

When a planet passes in entrance of a star as considered from Earth, the occasion is known as a ‘transit’.

Tiny dips in the brightness of a star throughout a transit may help scientists decide the orbit and measurement of the planet, in addition to the scale of the star.

Based on these calculations, scientists can decide whether or not the planet sits in the star’s ‘liveable zone’, and subsequently whether or not it would host the circumstances for alien life to develop.