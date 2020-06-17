The place is Homely Hills in Fortnite? discover gnomes within the Chapter 2, Season Three map

No mo’ gnome issues for you.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season Three is right here with a twist. The map is nearly accomplished coated with water, with rumors that the water degree will diminish because the season goes on, revealing issues that lay beneath the waterline.

One of many first challenges for Season Three is to amass a number of totally different backyard gnomes, needing simply three to finish the problem. You can discover the gnomes in Homely Hills, one of many sections untouched by the rising waters.

Getting there may be simple, however the areas are a bit tough. Here is what it is advisable to know and the place it is advisable to go to amass some candy backyard gnomes to finish the problem.

Fortnite map Chapter 2, Season 3

Homely Hills is situated within the northwest part of the Fortnite Season Three map, one of many few sections that is not underwater.

The place to search out gnomes in Fortnite’s Homely Hills

A participant wants not less than three gnomes to finish the problem, and so they all will be discovered within the northwest Homely Houses part of the map. A participant wants simply three to finish the problem, however there are extra within the surrounding space.

Listed below are a few of the recognized areas of the gnomes: