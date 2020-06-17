The Most Jaw-Dropping Moments to Ever Air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we’re looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

It’s hard to believe there was ever a time that Keeping Up With the Kardashians wasn’t a regular fixture on our televisions screens, especially since the E! series premiered nearly 13 years ago.

Since then, we’ve witnessed the Kardashian-Jenner clan face the highest of highs and lowest of lows—the latter including everything from sisterly spats to messy break-ups. However, there’s also been a flurry of momentous occasions (like the birth of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie‘s children!).

And of course, through all of the ups and downs, there’s been one constant: chaos.

This includes both lighthearted fun—say, Khloe and Scott Disick pulling pranks on Kris Jenner—and the more dramatic, like Kim losing a diamond earring in the ocean (don’t worry, she eventually found it).