The Chargers are formally focused on signing Colin Kaepernick

By way of the groups that must be most focused on signing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick now that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is encouraging them to take action, the Chargers have been talked about right here and elsewhere as a logical match.

And it appears Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn agrees.

Lynn throughout a video media convention with reporters Wednesday stated his group has not but reached out to the 32-year-old passer, however “it might be loopy” to not have Kaepernick on the Chargers’ exercise listing ought to they resolve they should signal a quarterback.

“I haven’t spoken with Colin, unsure the place he’s at as far in his profession, what he desires to do, however Colin undoubtedly matches the model of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be working,” Lynn stated (by way of ESPN). “I’m very assured and proud of the three quarterbacks that I’ve however you may by no means have too many individuals ready on the runway.”

As ESPN’s Dianna Russini notes, the Chargers are the primary NFL group to acknowledge that Kaepernick can be on its exercise listing within the occasion it needs or wants to herald a QB this 12 months.

The three QBs Lynn referred to are Tyrod Taylor, Justin Herbert and Easton Stick. LA drafted Herbert with the No. 6 general choose on this 12 months’s draft with the intention of constructing him its franchise passer as soon as he is able to play over Taylor. However the group may resolve it might be helpful to have a backup like Kaepernick behind both potential starter.

From SN’s Vinnie Iyer on why a Kaepernick signing in LA would make sense: “The Chargers did not want (Cam) Newton as a bridge beginning QB once they have already got Taylor. If they’re so inclined to roll with Taylor for all the season, particularly if he is taking part in the correct veteran complementary soccer for a loaded group to have profitable success, they want a greater true backup plan. Ought to Taylor get injured in that state, the momentum is perhaps slowed by a creating Herbert vs. Kaepernick, who can step into Taylor for Lynn with related seasoning and arm-athleticism talent set.

“Lynn, as one of many league’s two black coaches, additionally has been vocal about in main the NFL’s push for social justice, and including Kaepernick would make a powerful assertion. Past that, the truth that Taylor performed effectively for each Roman and Lynn in Buffalo would assist create a positive taking part in transition for Kaepernick.”

Kaepernick has not performed within the NFL because the 2016 season, which he started by sitting after which kneeling throughout the nationwide anthem of video games in protest of racial injustice and police brutality in the USA. His formal declare of collusion towards the NFL was settled final 12 months.

Amid a worldwide motion towards racial injustice that has prompted a number of statements from Goodell and a handful of NFL groups, many have been pushing the NFL to get Kaepernick again into the league. Saints security Malcolm Jenkins even instructed the league ought to assign Kaepernick to a group.

“Nicely, hear, if he desires to renew his profession within the NFL, then clearly it is going to take a group to make that call, however I welcome that (and) assist a membership making that call and encourage them to try this,” Goodell informed ESPN’s Mike Greenberg for the community’s “Return to Sports activities” particular.