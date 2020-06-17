That ’70s Show star and Scientologist Danny Masterson is charged with raping three separate women

That ’70s Show star and Scientologist Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape, officers stated Wednesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey introduced the actor has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson, 44, stands accused of raping a 23-year-old girl between January and December 2001, in line with the criticism.

He additionally accused of raping a a 28-year-old girl in April 2003 and someday between October and December of that 12 months of raping a girl, 23, who officers say he had invited to his Hollywood Hills dwelling.

Masterson, who additionally starred in Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’, has been charged with three counts of rape by power or concern. The case was filed for warrant Tuesday.

All of the alleged crimes occurred on the defendant’s dwelling, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division, who is prosecuting the case, stated.

Masterson, who was taken into custody Wednesday earlier than posting bail, now faces 45 years to life in state jail.

In February Masterson slammed 4 women who accused him of rape, saying the lawsuit they’ve filed towards him and the Church of Scientology is only a ‘shameful cash seize’.

It is not recognized who the alleged victims in at this time’s arrest are or if they’re related to this earlier lawsuit in any method.

That 70s Show actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape, officers stated Wednesday

Danny Masterson is pictured within the sun shades with his That ’70s present co-stars

All of the alleged crimes occurred on the defendant’s dwelling. prosecutors stated. The star’s present dwelling within the Hollywood Hills is pictured

A spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office stated they’ve ‘declined to file sexual assault costs towards Masterson in two different circumstances, one for inadequate proof and the opposite based mostly upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged’.

Masterson has been married to actor and mannequin Bijou Phillips since 2011.

Masterson’s legal professional Tom Mesereau stated in a press release: ‘Mr. Masterson is harmless, and we’re assured that he might be exonerated when all of the proof lastly involves mild and witnesses have the chance to testify.

‘Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his spouse are in full shock contemplating that these almost 20-year previous allegations are all of a sudden leading to costs being filed, however they and their household are comforted understanding that finally the reality will come out.

‘The individuals who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.’

Masterson, middle, additionally starred in Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ alongside Ashton Kutcher, left, and Sam Elliott, proper

Masterson, who additionally starred in Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’, has been charged with three counts of rape by power or concern. His dwelling is pictured Wednesday

Four women filed a lawsuit towards Masterson in California final 12 months claiming the actor drugged, raped and sexually assaulted them within the early 2000s.

The Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member, was additionally named as a defendant within the long-running lawsuit after the women claimed they had been stalked and harassed by the church in a bid to silence them after they complained.

Masterson had requested a decide to throw out the lawsuit.

The Tampa Bay Times reported final that the Church of Scientology has moved to switch into arbitration within the case.

Chrissie Bixler previously Chrissie Carnell speaks to Leah Remini

Chrissie Bixler dated Masterson for a number of years and claims he would forcefully have intercourse with her and turned violent when she refused. She says her canine mysteriously died after she reported him

Bobette Riales, who dated the actor for 2 years from 2002, claims he drugged and sexually assaulted her. She claims she was adopted, watched and had her trash stolen after going to the police with her allegations towards Masterson in 2017

Two of the women named within the go well with had been Masterson’s ex-girlfriends – Chrissie Bixler and Bobette Riales – whereas the opposite two had been solely recognized as Jane Does.

He stated the women are all ex-girlfriends simply making an attempt to humiliate him and claims they’re engaged in a ‘shameful cash seize’.

He has all the time denied the allegations and stated a legal investigation two years in the past didn’t end in any costs.

In the lawsuit the women declare that once they got here ahead to report the sexual assault allegations towards Masterson, the church allegedly conspired to stalk, harass, invade their privateness and trigger emotional misery in a bid to intimidate and silence them.

In the preliminary lawsuit, Bixler stated she dated Masterson for a number of years and joined Scientology ‘per his orders’.

She claims Masterson would often power her to have intercourse with him and says he ‘turned violent’ when she refused, citing one event when he dragged her bare throughout their bed room ground whereas berating her look.

Bixler claims that after the incident she was required to do an ‘ethics program’ the place she advised a church worker about Masterson’s alleged abusive habits.

In new court docket papers filed in February, the church argued that the women consented to ‘ecclesiastical rule’ once they turned members and subsequently relinquished their rights to sue

She stated the worker advised her it was her job as Masterson’s girlfriend ‘to present him intercourse every time he desires it’ and that if she complied ‘this stuff would not occur’, in line with the go well with.

After coming ahead with her allegations, she claims her canine mysteriously died from unexplained traumatic accidents to her trachea and esophagus.

According to the go well with, Bixler claims she was additionally run off the street in June by a automobile that had been following her. In the identical month, Bixler claims one in every of Masterson’s mates threatened to launch nude photographs of her taken when she was underage.

Another girl within the go well with, Bobette Riales, claims she skilled comparable threats, together with being adopted, watched and having her trash stolen after going to the police with her allegations towards Masterson in 2017.

Riales claims Masterson, who she dated for 2 years from 2002, drugged and sexually assaulted her.

The different two women, who haven’t been recognized, declare they skilled Masterson and his alleged abuse between 1999 and 2002.

Jane Doe 1 claims she could have been drugged by Masterson after he gave her two drinks and ended up alone in his guestroom the place she fell asleep. She claims she woke as much as Masterson having intercourse with her and fought him off.

A number of years later, Jane Doe 1 stated she once more felt disoriented after having a drink given to her by Masterson. She claims she handed out and woke as much as the actor raping her.

Jane Doe 1 claims she reported the incident to the LAPD on June 6, 2004, however stated the Church of Scientology ‘mobilized’ towards her to make sure no costs had been filed.

The different girl, Jane Doe 2, claims she additionally felt disorientated after having a drink given to her by Masterson. Jane Doe 2, who was a member of the church since childhood, claims Masterson sexually assaulted her within the bathe and in his bed room.

Jane Doe 2 stated she knew from Scientology that she would ‘not be permitted to report the assault to civil authorities outdoors of Scientology’ so she didn’t disclose the alleged incident to the LAPD till 2017.

Since reporting it, Jane Doe 2 claimed her telephone and pc had been hacked, her automobile was vandalized and she acquired harassment on social media.

Masterson has repeatedly denied all of the accusations towards him since they first got here to mild in 2017.

Netflix fired him from its present The Ranch after the LAPD confirmed they had been investigating the allegations.