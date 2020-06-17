‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Forcible Rape Of 3 Women – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three girls, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey stated.

Masterson, 44, was charged with three counts of rape by drive or worry, based on the DA’s workplace. The case was filed for warrant Tuesday.

The actor, finest identified for his position as Steven on the TV hit “That ‘70s Show,” is accused of raping a 23-year-old girl in 2001, a 28-year-old girl in April of 2003, and one other 23-year-old girl he had invited to his Hollywood Hills residence later that fall.