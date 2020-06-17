‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Forcible Rape Of 3 Women – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three ladies, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey stated.

Masterson, 44, was charged with three counts of rape by power or concern, in keeping with the DA’s workplace. The case was filed for warrant Tuesday.

The actor, finest recognized for his position as Steven on the TV hit “That ‘70s Show,” is accused of raping a 23-year-old lady in 2001, a 28-year-old lady in April of 2003, and one other 23-year-old lady he had invited to his Hollywood Hills house later that fall.

According to Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, all the crimes occurred at Masterson’s house.

The District Attorney’s Office declined to file sexual assault costs towards Masterson in two different instances, one for inadequate proof and the opposite as a result of it was past the statute of limitations.

In a press release, an legal professional for Masterson stated the actor and his spouse have been in “complete shock” over the allegations, including, “Mr. Masterson is innocent and we’re confident he’ll be exonerated.”

Three ladies got here ahead to accuse Masterson of rape in 2017 even earlier than the #MeToo motion took off later that fall with allegations towards Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein. Masterson was written out of the Netflix comedy “The Ranch” in December of that yr because the LAPD investigated the allegations.

Masterson is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 18. If convicted as charged, he faces a doable most sentence of 45 years to life in state jail.